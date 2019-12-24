Distillery unearthed, contraband recovered in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Multan police claimed on Tuesday to have unearthed a distillery, recovered drugs and illegal weapons during house-to-house search operation from various parts of the district.

Accompanied by law enforcement agencies officials, the police team raided at Bukhari Colony, New Shadaab Colony, 5-Marla Scheme, Basti Arri Wala areas and recovered 3.

630 kg Hashish, 340 gram ice and illegal weapon.

Meanwhile, Cantt and Shah Shams police launched a crack down against drug peddlers and arrested three criminals and unearthed a distillery besides recovering 160 litre local made wine, 1.240 kg opium and 1.130 kg Hashish from their possession. Further investigation was under way.