UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distillery Unearthed, Contraband Recovered In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 05:05 PM

Distillery unearthed, contraband recovered in Multan

Multan police claimed on Tuesday to have unearthed a distillery, recovered drugs and illegal weapons during house-to-house search operation from various parts of the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Multan police claimed on Tuesday to have unearthed a distillery, recovered drugs and illegal weapons during house-to-house search operation from various parts of the district.

Accompanied by law enforcement agencies officials, the police team raided at Bukhari Colony, New Shadaab Colony, 5-Marla Scheme, Basti Arri Wala areas and recovered 3.

630 kg Hashish, 340 gram ice and illegal weapon.

Meanwhile, Cantt and Shah Shams police launched a crack down against drug peddlers and arrested three criminals and unearthed a distillery besides recovering 160 litre local made wine, 1.240 kg opium and 1.130 kg Hashish from their possession. Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Multan Police Drugs Criminals From Weapon

Recent Stories

Federal govt decides not to remove Maryam Nawaz’ ..

2 minutes ago

Filipina based in the UAE enjoys all-expense paid ..

2 minutes ago

US Defense Budget to Exceed Russia's by 16 Times i ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Calls for Monitoring of US Missile Deploymen ..

2 minutes ago

12 Christmas bazaars set up in Multan division

2 minutes ago

Free Ambulance facility stopped in Tharparkar

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.