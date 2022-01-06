Distillery unearthed, drug dealer held

Police have unearthed a distillery and arrested a notorious drug dealer besides recovering drugs from his possession during a raid conducted here on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Police have unearthed a distillery and arrested a notorious drug dealer besides recovering drugs from his possession during a raid conducted here on Thursday.

Working on a tip off, a police team of City Muzaffargarh under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Jameel Ahmed conducted a raid near Bhuttapur flyover and unearthed a distillery.

The police team arrested a notorious drug dealer namely Mureed Hussain s/o Fazal Hussain and recovered 280 litre liquor, empty bottles, fake labels and other material from his possession.

The police registered the case against the criminal, police sources added.