UrduPoint.com

Distillery Unearthed, Drug Dealer Held

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2022 | 09:29 PM

Distillery unearthed, drug dealer held

Police have unearthed a distillery and arrested a notorious drug dealer besides recovering drugs from his possession during a raid conducted here on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Police have unearthed a distillery and arrested a notorious drug dealer besides recovering drugs from his possession during a raid conducted here on Thursday.

Working on a tip off, a police team of City Muzaffargarh under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Jameel Ahmed conducted a raid near Bhuttapur flyover and unearthed a distillery.

The police team arrested a notorious drug dealer namely Mureed Hussain s/o Fazal Hussain and recovered 280 litre liquor, empty bottles, fake labels and other material from his possession.

The police registered the case against the criminal, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Muzaffargarh Criminals From

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan wins the most valuable cricketer o ..

Mohammad Rizwan wins the most valuable cricketer of the Year award

52 minutes ago
 Human Case of Avian Flu Detected in UK - Health Se ..

Human Case of Avian Flu Detected in UK - Health Security Agency

16 seconds ago
 287 power pilferers caught in Dec

287 power pilferers caught in Dec

18 seconds ago
 JCP recommends elevation of Justice Ayesha as Supr ..

JCP recommends elevation of Justice Ayesha as Supreme Court judge

21 seconds ago
 Austin, Shoigu Discuss Risk Reduction Near Ukraine ..

Austin, Shoigu Discuss Risk Reduction Near Ukraine's Borders - Pentagon

22 seconds ago
 CSTO Says Secretary General Holds Phone Talks With ..

CSTO Says Secretary General Holds Phone Talks With Lukashenko, Tokayev

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.