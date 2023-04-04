Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Distillery Unearthed, Drug Peddler Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Distillery unearthed, drug peddler arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Qadarpur Raan police unearthed a distillery and arrested a notorious drug peddler besides recovering wine from his possession during a crackdown launched here on Tuesday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana, the Qadarpur Raan police under the supervision of DSP Makhdoom Rasheed Imran Rasheed, launched a crackdown against drug peddlers.

The team unearthed a distillery during a raid at Dhup Sari area and arrested a drug peddler Hanif, son of Ismail.

The police team also recovered 2230 litres of locally made wine, empty bottles, fake labels, and other material from his possession and registered a case against him, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Sari From

Recent Stories

Federal Cabinet rejects Supreme Court’s verdict ..

Federal Cabinet rejects Supreme Court’s verdict on Punjab, KP elections

3 seconds ago
 Rawalpindi to host two ODIs against New Zealand

Rawalpindi to host two ODIs against New Zealand

23 minutes ago
 Bardana Mobile App Registers more than 235,000 Far ..

Bardana Mobile App Registers more than 235,000 Farmers

1 hour ago
 ERC organises group Iftar for several cancer patie ..

ERC organises group Iftar for several cancer patients, their families in Latakia

1 hour ago
 DAMAC launches Canal Heights 2 on Dubai Canal

DAMAC launches Canal Heights 2 on Dubai Canal

2 hours ago
 SC sets aside ECP decisions on Punjab, KPK electio ..

SC sets aside ECP decisions on Punjab, KPK elections

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.