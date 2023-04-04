Distillery unearthed, drug peddler arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Qadarpur Raan police unearthed a distillery and arrested a notorious drug peddler besides recovering wine from his possession during a crackdown launched here on Tuesday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana, the Qadarpur Raan police under the supervision of DSP Makhdoom Rasheed Imran Rasheed, launched a crackdown against drug peddlers.

The team unearthed a distillery during a raid at Dhup Sari area and arrested a drug peddler Hanif, son of Ismail.

The police team also recovered 2230 litres of locally made wine, empty bottles, fake labels, and other material from his possession and registered a case against him, police sources added.