Distillery unearthed, drug peddler held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Qadarpur Rana police have unearthed a distillery and arrested a drug peddler during a special operation here on Wednesday.

Taking action on directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the Qadarpur Rana police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Ali Yazdani, launched a special operation against drug peddlers.

The team unearthed a distillery and recovered more than 150 litre liquor, empty bottles, fake labels and other material.

The police have also arrested accused Shahid s/o Falak Sher and registered a case against him, police sources added.