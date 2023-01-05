UrduPoint.com

Distillery Unearthed, Drug Pusher Held

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2023 | 02:00 PM

KOT ADDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Police unearthed a distillery and arrested a notorious drug pusher during a crackdown launched by Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police on Thursday.

As per special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Malik Tanveer Ahmed, the Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police under the supervision of DSP Kot Addu circle Malik Mujahid Hussain managed to unearth a distillery.

The police arrested a notorious drug pusher Atiq Panwar and recovered local-made wine about 200 litre, empty bottles and fake labels.

Police have registered different case against him.

DPO Malik Tanveer Ahmed, however, directed officers concerned to continue crackdown across the district to eradicate drugs from the district, police said.

