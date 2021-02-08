Distillery unearthed, eight criminals held during crackdown in muzaffargarh

Police have unearthed a distillery and arrested eight criminals besides recovering drugs and stolen motorcycles from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Monday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Police have unearthed a distillery and arrested eight criminals besides recovering drugs and stolen motorcycles from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Monday.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, the Rohilanwali and Shahjamal police launched separate crackdowns in their respective areas against criminals.

The Rohilanwali police under the supervision of SHO Chaudhry Javed Akhtar unearthed a distillery and arrested notorious drug peddler Mukhtiar Ahmed s/o Ghulam Sarwar besides recovering 120 litre local made wine and other material from his possession.

Meanwhile, Shahjamal police arrested five proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery and other crimes. The police have also arrested two motorcycle lifter and recovered two stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources said.