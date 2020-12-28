UrduPoint.com
Distillery Unearthed, Five Criminals Held With Drugs, Weapons In Multan

Mon 28th December 2020

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Police unearthed a distillery in an operation resulting in arrest of five criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched by Sadar Jalalpur Pirwala police here on Monday.

According to police sources, in line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian, the Sadar Jalalpur Pirwala police launched a crackdown against criminals by keeping in view the upcoming event of new year night.

The police unearthed a distillery and arrested Habib Ahmed s/o Ibraheem.

The police have also recovered 500 litre local made wine, empty drums and fake labels from his possession.

The police have also arrested a proclaimed offender Nasir Ali s/o Noor Muhammad while three other criminals Riaz Ahmed, Ghulam Yasin and Ahmed Din were arrested with illegal weapons, police sources added.

Separate cases have been registered against the arrested criminals.

