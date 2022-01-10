Distillery unearthed, four criminals held

The police unearthed a distillery and arrested four criminals besides recovering durgs and illegal weapons from their possession from different places during a crackdown launched by Qadarpur Raan police here on Monday

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the Qadarpur Raan police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Sabir Qureshi launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested four criminals. The police team unearthed a distillery and arrested notorious drug dealer Arif Ilyas while recovered 80 litre liquor, empty bottles and fake labels from his possession.

During another raid, drug peddler Azam Ilyas was arrested with over one kg Hashish while Asif and Ishfaq have been arrested with two pistols and rounds, police sources added.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals.