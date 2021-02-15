Distillery unearthed, four drug peddlers held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Police have unearthed a distillery and arrested four drug peddlers during separate raids conducted by police here on Monday.

According to police sources, as per directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian, the different police stations launched crackdowns in their respective areas and unearthed a distillery.

Police have arrested four drug peddlers and recovered 300 litre liquor and 1.5 kg Hemp from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the drug peddlers with the concerned police stations, police sources added.