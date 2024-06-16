Open Menu

Distillery Unearthed, Four Held With Liquor

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2024 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Police unearthed a distillery and arrested four drug peddlers besides recovering liquor from their possession during a special crackdown launched across the district here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and unearthed a distillery during raid at 18-Kasi area in premises of Makhdoom Rasheed police station. The police arrested a drug peddler Faisal s/o Saifullah and recovered 350 litre liquor, empty bottles, fake labels and other material from his possession.

In another raid, the Qutabpur police have arrested Liaqat Pitras Maseeh, Josaph Maseeh and Arshad Maseeh and recovered 230 liquor local made wine and 14 bottles of imported wine from their possession.

The drug peddlers were going to supply liquor at different areas of the district on eve of Eid-Ul-Adha. Separate cases have been registered against the criminals, police sources added.

