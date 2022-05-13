UrduPoint.com

Distillery Unearthed In Kacha Area

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :In line with special directives of District Police officer (DPO) Rajanpur launched a crackdown against wine makers and sellers in Kacha area to demolish their distilleries on early Friday.

According to Police sources, 88 police men took part in crackdown and claimed to unearthed a working distillery, nabbed two wanted criminals and recovered 250 empty bottles of wine ,400 liters of liquor from their possessions.

Police registered the case against arrested criminals after nabbed them under drugs act .

Police spokesman said that police was utilizing all possible resources to eradicate crime from the area and raiding on war footing basis in this regard.

