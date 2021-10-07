Distillery unearthed, liquor recovered

Budhla Sant police unearthed a distillery and recovered two notorious drug peddlers during a crackdown launched here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Budhla Sant police unearthed a distillery and recovered two notorious drug peddlers during a crackdown launched here on Thursday.

According to a police spokesman,In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the Budhla Sant police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Hamad-Ul-Hassan launched a crackdown against drug peddlers.

The police unearthed a distillery and arrested two notorious drug peddlers Nasir Shah and Tahir Mahmood during separate raids.

The police team also recovered 1.280 kilograms Hashish, 270 liters liquor, empty bottles, fake labels and other material.

Separate cases have been registered against the drug peddlers,A spokesman added.