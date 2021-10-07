UrduPoint.com

Distillery Unearthed, Liquor Recovered

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 04:14 PM

Distillery unearthed, liquor recovered

Budhla Sant police unearthed a distillery and recovered two notorious drug peddlers during a crackdown launched here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Budhla Sant police unearthed a distillery and recovered two notorious drug peddlers during a crackdown launched here on Thursday.

According to a police spokesman,In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the Budhla Sant police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Hamad-Ul-Hassan launched a crackdown against drug peddlers.

The police unearthed a distillery and arrested two notorious drug peddlers Nasir Shah and Tahir Mahmood during separate raids.

The police team also recovered 1.280 kilograms Hashish, 270 liters liquor, empty bottles, fake labels and other material.

Separate cases have been registered against the drug peddlers,A spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Nasir

Recent Stories

Investment worth $5bln is in pipeline to establish ..

Investment worth $5bln is in pipeline to establish new textile units: Abdul Raza ..

5 minutes ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Thursday

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Thursday

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan sends 13 more aid trucks to Afghanistan

Pakistan sends 13 more aid trucks to Afghanistan

2 minutes ago
 Oil prices decline from multi-year highs as US cru ..

Oil prices decline from multi-year highs as US crude stocks soar

2 minutes ago
 Kashmir belongs to Kashmiris: Basharat Saleem

Kashmir belongs to Kashmiris: Basharat Saleem

2 minutes ago
 Second-hand clothes steal show in poverty-hit Zimb ..

Second-hand clothes steal show in poverty-hit Zimbabwe

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.