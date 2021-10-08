UrduPoint.com

Distillery Unearthed, Liquor Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 01:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Police have unearthed a distillery and arrested a notorious drug peddler besides recovering liquor during a raid conducted here on Friday.

As per directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the Sadar Shujabad police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Ali Raza launched a special operation against drug peddlers.

The police team unearthed a distillery during a raid at Mouza Chal Sial Thath Ghalwan and arrested Habib.

The police have also recovered 240 litre local made wine, empty bottles, fake labels and other material from the possession of arrested drug peddler.

Case has been registered against the criminal, police sources said.

