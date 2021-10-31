Distillery unearthed, liquor recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Budhla Sant police unearthed a distillery and recovered liquor during two separate raids conducted here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the Budhla Sant police launched a special crackdown against drug peddlers and conducted raids at various locations in premises of the police station.

The police conducted at Multaniwala colony and unearthed a distillery while the drug dealer Shahzad managed to escape from the scene.

Police have recovered 350 litre liquor, empty bottles, fake labels and other material during the raid.

In another raid, police recovered liquor from the house of a local drug dealer namely Dilawar but he managed to escape from the scene.

Separate cases have been registered against the drug peddlers, police sources added.