UrduPoint.com

Distillery Unearthed, Liquor Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 05:50 PM

Distillery unearthed, liquor recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Budhla Sant police unearthed a distillery and recovered liquor during two separate raids conducted here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the Budhla Sant police launched a special crackdown against drug peddlers and conducted raids at various locations in premises of the police station.

The police conducted at Multaniwala colony and unearthed a distillery while the drug dealer Shahzad managed to escape from the scene.

Police have recovered 350 litre liquor, empty bottles, fake labels and other material during the raid.

In another raid, police recovered liquor from the house of a local drug dealer namely Dilawar but he managed to escape from the scene.

Separate cases have been registered against the drug peddlers, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Sunday From

Recent Stories

World Government Summit report suggests enhancing ..

World Government Summit report suggests enhancing smart cities’ services, cybe ..

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Book Authority aims to enhance Sharjah’s ..

Sharjah Book Authority aims to enhance Sharjah’s stature by promoting culture: ..

16 minutes ago
 49,584 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

49,584 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

46 minutes ago
 1,726 Emiratis get keys to their new homes under S ..

1,726 Emiratis get keys to their new homes under Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme

1 hour ago
 Emirates Health Services launches &#039;Pink Shiel ..

Emirates Health Services launches &#039;Pink Shield&#039; app to promote breast ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Municipality to plant mangrove trees in Duba ..

Dubai Municipality to plant mangrove trees in Dubai’s Natural Reserves

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.