Distillery unearthed, liquor recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police unearthed a distillery and arrested two notorious drug peddlers besides recovering liquor from their possession during a crackdown launched on Monday.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Wilayat, the Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Nasir Hussain launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and busted a distillery situated at Village 584-TDA.

The police team arrested two notorious drug peddlers Labhan Maseeh and Ashir Maseeh besides recovering 120 litre liquor, empty bottles, fake labels and other material from their possession.

Case had been registered against the drug peddlers, police sources added.