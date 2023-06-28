Distillery unearthed, liquor recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Budhla Sant police unearthed a distillery and arrested a drug peddler besides recovering liquor from his possession during a raid conducted on Wednesday.

Taking action against the drug peddler to prevent the supply of drugs during Eid-Ul-Azha, the Budhla Sant police team led by Sub-Inspector Muhammad Arshad Iqbal conducted a raid at Khue Roshan Wala and unearthed a distillery.

The police arrested a drug peddler Muhammad Ameen and recovered 350 litre liquor, empty bottles, fake labels and other materials from there.

Police said that the liquor was being prepared to supply at different points of the city on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Azha.

The case has been registered against the drug peddler, police sources added.