Distillery Unearthed, Liquor Recovered In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 01:12 PM

Distillery unearthed, liquor recovered in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Police have unearthed a distillery and arrested two drug peddlers besides recovering liquir from their possession here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak, Basti Malook police under the supervision of DSP Makhdoom Rasheed circle Nasarullah Warraich, launched a crack down against drug peddlers and unearthed a distillery.

The police team also arrested two notorious drug peddlers Ramzan s/o Muhammad Ajmal and his wife Rubab Bibi.

Police have recovered 1155 litre liquor, 360 litre under process wine, different labels of imported wine, empty bottles and other material from their possession.

Case has been registered against the outlaws with the concerned police station, police sources added.

