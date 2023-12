SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) The district police have unearthed a distillery, seized 40-litre liquor, and arrested a man with weapon.

According to police spokesperson, Ugoki police conducted a raid at a distillery, arrested Usman Ali, who was preparing liquor and recovered liquor with illicit weapon.

Police have registered a case against him and started investigations.