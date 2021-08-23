Distillery unearthed, notorious drug dealer held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Police unearthed a distillery and arrested a notorious drug dealer and recovered liquor from his possession during a raid conducted here on Monday.

On the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, the City police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers.

The police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Alam Sher, raided at Bhutapur and unearthed a distillery. The team also arrested notorious drug dealer Fayyaz alias Papi and recovered 150 litre liquor, empty bottles, fake labels and other material from his possession.

Case has been registered against the criminal, SHO Alam Sher said and added that crackdown against drug peddlers would continue with out any discrimination.