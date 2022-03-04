UrduPoint.com

Distillery Unearthed, Notorious Drug Peddler Held

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2022 | 02:30 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The Sara-e-Sadhu police found a distillery besides alcohol and arrested a notorious drug dealer during a crackdown launched on Friday.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abbas, the Sara-e-Sadhu police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Faizan Qayum launched a crackdown against drug peddlers.

The police also arrested a notorious drug peddler Muhammad Akhtar s/o Ghulam Muhammad and recovered 1210 liter Liquor, empty bottles, fake labels, and other material from his possession.

A case has been registered against the drug peddler, police sources added.

DPO Syed Nadeem Abbas said in a statement that crackdown on criminals would continue without any discrimination in order to make a crime-free society.

