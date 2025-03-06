Distillery Unearthed, One Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2025 | 03:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Raja Ram police station unearthed a distillery at Mouza Chah Mullanwala, arrested a dealer and recovered locally made liquor during a crackdown, launched here on Thursday.
The accused was identified as Muhammad Ramzan, son of Talib Hussain.
The police recovered 200 litre liquor, empty bottles, fake labels and other material from the site. A case was registered against the arrested accused while further investigation was underway, police sources added.
