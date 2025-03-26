Distillery unearthed, one bootlegger held

Raja Ram police unearthed a distillery and arrested a notorious bootlegger besides recovering liquor from his possession during a crackdown launched here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Raja Ram police unearthed a distillery and arrested a notorious bootlegger besides recovering liquor from his possession during a crackdown launched here on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the police under the supervision of SP Sadar Division Shamsuddin, launched a crackdown against drug peddlers under the vision to prevent drug supply on Eid-ul-Fitr.

The police unearthed a distillery during raid at Azhar Chowk near railway crossing.

The police also arrested Rana Muzamil and recovered over 100 litre local made wine, empty bottles, fake labels and other material from his possession.

A case has been registered against the outlaw and further investigations were underway, police sources added.