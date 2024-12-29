Distillery Unearthed, One Held With Liquor
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2024 | 04:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) The Muzaffarabad police have unearthed a distillery in the Ferozepura area, seized a large quantity of toxic homemade liquor intended for supply on New Year’s eve.
A police team arrested a suspect, identified as Muhammad Javed, son of Haq Nawaz, during the raid and recovered 180 litres of locally distilled liquor, 100 liters of fermenting mash and equipment used for brewing.
A case has been registered against the accused, and further investigations are underway, police sources said.
