Distillery unearthed, one held with liquor

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) The Muzaffarabad police have unearthed a distillery in the Ferozepura area, seized a large quantity of toxic homemade liquor intended for supply on New Year’s eve.

A police team arrested a suspect, identified as Muhammad Javed, son of Haq Nawaz, during the raid and recovered 180 litres of locally distilled liquor, 100 liters of fermenting mash and equipment used for brewing.

A case has been registered against the accused, and further investigations are underway, police sources said.