Distillery unearthed, seven criminals arrested during search operation

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Police unearthed a distillery and arrested seven criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a search operation conducted here on Sunday under a plan to ensure tight security arrangements during Muharram-Ul-Haram.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, Sadar police conducted a search operation regarding security arrangements during Muharram and unearthed a distillery from Mouza Shahpur. The police team also arrested two notorious drug dealers Ashraf Mahra and his wife Kosar Bibi besides recovering 1230 litre liquor, empty bottles, fake labels and other material from their possession.

Police team also arrested a criminal Muhammad Zakariya and recovered a pistol and rounds from his possession.

The police team arrested four other criminals Suleman, Mohsin, Hamza and Aurangzaib for facilitating proclaimed offenders while two motorcycles were also impounded during the search operation.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the police station, police sources added.