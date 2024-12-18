Open Menu

Distillery Unearthed, Three Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 07:03 PM

KOT ADDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Sadr Kot Addu police claimed on Wednesday to have unearthed a distillery and arrested three accused besides recovering liquor from their possession.

A police team under the supervision of SHO Zawar Hussain, launched a

crackdown against drug peddlers and unearthed a distillery.

The police

recovered liquor, empty bottles and fake labels from the site and arrested

three criminals identified as Muhammad Saleem, Ramzan and Muhammad

Kashif.

Police also recovered an illegal pistol and rounds from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the criminals.

APP/shn/thh

More Stories From Pakistan