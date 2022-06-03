Distillery unearthed, two arrested in Kotroom

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Kotroom police on Friday launched a comprehensive crackdown against drug pushers under its jurisdiction to eradicate drug selling and making crime from the site.

According to Police sources, Police raided on a tip of at Daira Mohaar area and claimed to unearthed a distillery, which was working, arrested Akram and Shahid distillery operators and recovered 500 liters of wine, 230 empty bottles and some other wine making related material from their possessions.

Police registered separate cases against the accused after nabbing them and sent them behind the bars.