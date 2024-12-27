Open Menu

Distillery Unearthed, Two Bootleggers Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2024 | 04:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) In a major operation to curb liquor supply ahead of the New Year Eve, Mumtazabad police arrested two bootleggers and recovered liquor from their possession here on Friday.

Under the supervision of SP Cantt Javed Tahir Majeed and SDPO Mumtazabad Mian Rauf, Station House Officer (SHO) Rao Ali Hassan launched a crackdown against bootleggers. The police team unearthed a distillery and recovered 750 liters of locally brewed liquor and 100 liters of raw ingredients (Lahan) along with fake labels and empty bottles.

The police also arrested two bootleggers during the operation. The arrested accused revealed that the liquor was being prepared specifically for distribution during New Year’s celebrations.

The arrested outlaws were shifted to Mumtazabad Police Station, where formal cases have been registered against them. Investigations are ongoing to identify their network and apprehend additional associates involved in the illicit trade.

SP Cantt Javed Tahir Majeed commended the police team for their successful operation, emphasizing that strict measures were being implemented to ensure public safety and maintain law and order during the New Year’s Eve.

He further reiterated the department’s commitment to rooting out the menace of drug and alcohol abuse, urging the public to cooperate with law enforcement in eradicating such societal evils.

