Distillery unearthed, two bootleggers held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police unearthed a distillery and arrested two notorious bootleggers during a crackdown launched here on Monday.

Police said, SHO Sarwar Shaheed Zareef Khan led a team that raided a distillery as part of a crackdown against drug peddlars and bootleggers and arrested two accused.

The police also recovered hundreds of liters of liquor, two drum of raw material besides empty bottles, fake labels and other material.