Distillery unearthed, two criminals nabbed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Police unearthed a distillery and arrested two criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession here on Sunday.

In line with special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the City Shujabad police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Yaqoob, launched a crackdown against criminals.

The police team unearthed a distillery and arrested notorious drug peddler namely Muhammad Yousaf s/o Muhammad Iqbal. The police recovered 150 litre liquor, empty bottles and fake labels from his possession.

During another raid, police arrested Muhammad Faisal and recovered one pistol 30-bore and rounds from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals, police sources said.