UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distillery Unearthed, Two Drug Peddlers Held During Search Operation

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 03:20 PM

Distillery unearthed, two drug peddlers held during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :The Joint Task Team (JTT) have unearthed a distillery and arrested two drug peddlers during house-to-house search operation launched here at Alpa police station areas.

Police on Saturday said, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked traffic on the road passing through Basti Nasir Nagar, Basti Noorpur, Basti Mubarakpur, Basti Alampur, Basti Rasoolpur and suburban areas.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of various people.

The JTT teams unearthed a distillery and arrested two drug peddlers besides recovering 260 liter liquor and other material from their possession during the search operation. Separate cases have been registered against the criminals, police said.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Traffic Nasir Criminals From

Recent Stories

Bushra Ansari wishes happy Diwali to her Hindu fri ..

9 minutes ago

Farooq Sattar tests positive for Coronavirus

35 minutes ago

13 police stations get new vehicles in distt Rajan ..

29 minutes ago

Boat bridge to connect Rajanpur, Rahim Yar opens s ..

29 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi Visits Dubai Design Week 2020

40 minutes ago

Hindu community celebrates Dewali in Attock

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.