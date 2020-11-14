Distillery unearthed, two drug peddlers held during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :The Joint Task Team (JTT) have unearthed a distillery and arrested two drug peddlers during house-to-house search operation launched here at Alpa police station areas.

Police on Saturday said, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked traffic on the road passing through Basti Nasir Nagar, Basti Noorpur, Basti Mubarakpur, Basti Alampur, Basti Rasoolpur and suburban areas.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of various people.

The JTT teams unearthed a distillery and arrested two drug peddlers besides recovering 260 liter liquor and other material from their possession during the search operation. Separate cases have been registered against the criminals, police said.