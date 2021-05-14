Distillery unearthed, two drug peddlers held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Police unearthed a distillery and arrested two notorious drug peddlers besides recovering liquor from their possession during a raid conducted by Makhdoom Rasheed police on Friday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the Makhdoom Rasheed police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Ashraf, conducted a raid at Basti Domra and unearthed a distillery.

The police team arrested two notorious drug peddlers Muhammad Ashfaq and Muhammad Naveed.

Police also recovered 400 liter liquor, empty bottles, fake labels and other material from the site.

Case has been registered against the drug peddlers with the concerned police station, police sources added.