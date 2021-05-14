UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distillery Unearthed, Two Drug Peddlers Held

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 07:00 PM

Distillery unearthed, two drug peddlers held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Police unearthed a distillery and arrested two notorious drug peddlers besides recovering liquor from their possession during a raid conducted by Makhdoom Rasheed police on Friday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the Makhdoom Rasheed police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Ashraf, conducted a raid at Basti Domra and unearthed a distillery.

The police team arrested two notorious drug peddlers Muhammad Ashfaq and Muhammad Naveed.

Police also recovered 400 liter liquor, empty bottles, fake labels and other material from the site.

Case has been registered against the drug peddlers with the concerned police station, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station SITE From

Recent Stories

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

2 hours ago

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Tourism to participate in Arabian Travel Mar ..

4 hours ago

UAE announces 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 reco ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Culture celebrates emirate’s cultural land ..

5 hours ago

Fireworks light up Yas Island in celebration of Ei ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.