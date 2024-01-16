Distillery unearthed, two drug peddlers held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Makhdoom Rasheed police unearthed a distillery and arrested two notorious drug peddlers during a crackdown launched at Chak 3-MR Bhana Maweshiyan here on Tuesday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, the Makhdoom Rasheed police led by Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Ameen launched a crackdown against drug peddlers.

The police team unearthed a distillery and arrested two drug peddlers David Maseeh s/o Hameed Maseh and Akram Maseeh.

The police also recovered 700 litre liquor, empty bottles and other material from their possession and registered separate cases against the criminals, police sources added.