Distillery unearthed, two drug peddlers held with liquor

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Police have unearthed a distillery and arrested two notorious drug peddlers besides recovering liquor from their possession in separate raids here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan, Raja Raam and Bahauddin Zakaria police launched crack down against drug peddlers.

The unearthed a distillery and arrested two notorious drug peddlers Adnan Khalid and Yasin Khokhar.

Police have also recovered 390 litre local made liquor, 117 bottles of imported wine, fake labels and empty bottles respectively from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations.