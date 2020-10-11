Distillery unearthed, two notorious drug peddlers held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Police unearthed a distillery and arrested two notorious drug peddlers with local made wine during a crackdown launched here on Sunday.

According to police sources, in line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, Mahmood Kot police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers under the supervision of SHO Imran Hameed.

The police unearthed a distillery and arrested two notorious drug peddlers Muhammad Rashid s/o Allah Diwaya and Muhammad Iqbal s/o Ghulam Abbas.

Police have also recovered hundreds litre of local made, empty bottles and fake labels from their possession. Case has been registered against them with the concerned police station.

SHO Mahmood Kot police station Imran Hameed said that crackdown would continue without any discrimination and area would be made crime and drug free.