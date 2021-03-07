UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distillery Unearthed, Two Notorious Drug Peddlers Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 04:20 PM

Distillery unearthed, two notorious drug peddlers held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Police have unearthed a distillery and arrested two notorious drug peddlers besides recovering liquor from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, in line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian, Mumtazabad police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Shaban Khalid Goraya launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested a distillery.

The police arrested two notorious drug peddlers Samar Abbas and Ishtiaq from there and recovered 120 liter other material from their possession.

Case has been registered against the drug peddlers, SHO Shaban said and added that crackdown would continue on daily basis.

Related Topics

Police Sunday From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior’s anti-money laundering cou ..

41 minutes ago

‏UAE announces 2,613 new COVID-19 cases, 1,587 r ..

1 hour ago

UAE condemns Houthi bomb-laden drone attacks on Sa ..

2 hours ago

MoIAT explores growth of healthcare sector post-CO ..

3 hours ago

Afghanistan wants to be bridge between South, Cent ..

4 hours ago

UAE Ambassador reviews cooperation with Serbia in ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.