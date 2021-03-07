Distillery unearthed, two notorious drug peddlers held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Police have unearthed a distillery and arrested two notorious drug peddlers besides recovering liquor from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, in line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian, Mumtazabad police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Shaban Khalid Goraya launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested a distillery.

The police arrested two notorious drug peddlers Samar Abbas and Ishtiaq from there and recovered 120 liter other material from their possession.

Case has been registered against the drug peddlers, SHO Shaban said and added that crackdown would continue on daily basis.