Distillery Unearthed, Two Suspects Held
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2024 | 08:04 PM
Attock Police unearthed a distillery and seized 72 liters of locally made liquor, besides arresting two suspects during a raid in Hassanabdal town on Tuesday
According to a police spokesman, acting on a tip-off, a police party raided a distillery in Jhamra village and seized the liquor.
Two suspects, identified as Arsalan Noor and Muhammad Farooq, were arrested during the raid.
A case was registered against them, and the police launched further investigation.
