Distillery Unearthed, Two Suspects Held

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2024 | 08:04 PM

Attock Police unearthed a distillery and seized 72 liters of locally made liquor, besides arresting two suspects during a raid in Hassanabdal town on Tuesday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Attock Police unearthed a distillery and seized 72 liters of locally made liquor, besides arresting two suspects during a raid in Hassanabdal town on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, acting on a tip-off, a police party raided a distillery in Jhamra village and seized the liquor.

Two suspects, identified as Arsalan Noor and Muhammad Farooq, were arrested during the raid.

A case was registered against them, and the police launched further investigation.

