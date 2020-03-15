UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distillery Unearthed, Weapons Recovered During Search Operation

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 06:00 PM

Distillery unearthed, weapons recovered during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :The Joint Task Team (JTT) have unearthed a distillery and recovered drugs and illegal weapons during house-to-house search operation launched here at Makhdoom Rasheed police station areas, police said on Sunday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Chak 9/MR, 6/MR and suburban. Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 61 people.

The teams also arrested a suspect and recovered four illegal weapons and local made wine during the search operation. Further investigations were underway from the suspect, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Road Traffic Sunday From

Recent Stories

WTO suspends meetings until end of April, staff re ..

33 minutes ago

MOCCAE launches &#039;Children’s Environment Awa ..

48 minutes ago

ECA launches competition to encourage parents to e ..

2 hours ago

DFF project wins &#039;Innovation Challenge&#039; ..

2 hours ago

DAFZA contributes AED164 million to Dubai foreign ..

2 hours ago

Ma&#039;an, Aldar sign AED2 million agreement to d ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.