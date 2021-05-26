Distinguished AJK Police officer PDSP Raja Ayaz Khan dies of cardiac arrest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Senior officer of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) police service PDSP Raja Ayaz Ahmed Khan died here on Wednesday of cardiac arrest

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) : Senior officer of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) police service PDSP Raja Ayaz Ahmed Khan died here on Wednesday of cardiac arrest. He was 55.

Late Ayaz Khan, Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) of The State Police Prosecuting Branch had long distinguished career in AJK police since over last three decades. He served in different positions in the prosecuting branch representing the State in various cases in the courts of superior and subordinate judiciary during his long service career in various parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Presently, he was serving in Prosecuting Branch at Bhimbher district police as PDSP since recent past.

He was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in native village Daura in Bhimbher district of Azad Jammu Kashmir Wednesday evening.

Besides police officials including DIG Police Mirpur Range Ch. Sajaad Ahmed, SSP Mirpur Raja Irfan Saleem, Additional SP Mirpur Raja Azhar Iqbal, DSP City Raja Nadeem Arif, Mirpur city police inspector Zohaib Tahir Raja, Prosecuting Inspector Muhammad Asif, a large number of people belonging to all walks of life attended the funeral prayer.

DIG Police Mirpur Range Ch. Sajaad Ahmed, SSP Mirpur Raja Irfan Saleem, Additional SP Mirpur Raja Azhar Iqbal, SP Bhimbher Ch. Muhammad Amin, SP Kotli Raja Muhammad Akmal and other police officials from entire AJK have expressed deep sense of shock and grief over the sad demise of PDSP Raja Ayaz Ahmed Khan. In separate condolence messages to the bereaved family, the senior police officers termed the death of Ayaz a great loss to the nation and the country especially the state police department.

They prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.