Distinguished AJK Police officer to receive prestigious civil award

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Senior Superintendent Raja Irfan Salim of the Azad Jammu Kashmir Police is set to be honored with the prestigious Pakistan Civil Award, 'Tamgha-e-Imtiaz,' in recognition of his exemplary dedication and exceptional service spanning over 30 years.

Raja Irfan Salim's outstanding professional skills and unwavering commitment to public service have garnered national acclaim, leading to his nomination for the 'Tamgha-e-Imtiaz' in the 'Public Service Category.' Notably, he is the first officer from Azad Jammu Kashmir to receive this esteemed accolade.

The award, approved by the President of Pakistan on the occasion of Independence Day in 2023, will be formally

presented to Raja Irfan Salim at a grand ceremony to be held at the Governor House in Lahore on March 23, 2024, marking the eve of Pakistan Day.

Raja Irfan Salim's illustrious career has been punctuated by numerous accolades, including the Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal, Presidential Police Medals, gold medals from esteemed associations, and substantial cash awards from the governments of Punjab and Azad Jammu Kashmir.

His exceptional leadership has also seen him represent the AJK police in professional training programs both nationally and internationally.

The upcoming conferment of the 'Tamgha-e-Imtiaz' serves as a testament to Raja Irfan Salim's unwavering commitment to public service and his indelible mark on the law enforcement community.

