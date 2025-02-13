- Home
- Pakistan
- Distinguished content creators honoured with `Top Digital Awards’ for Showcasing KP’s Landscape
Distinguished Content Creators Honoured With `Top Digital Awards’ For Showcasing KP’s Landscape
Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2025 | 12:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Fourteen exceptional content creators were celebrated at the prestigious KP Top Digital Awards ceremony held at Agriculture University Peshawar.
The awards recognized their outstanding contributions to the digital landscape of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), where they have skilfully utilized online platforms to spotlight the region’s rich culture, heritage, and contemporary challenges.
The awards were presented during the Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit (6th Edition), a three-day event organized collaboratively by the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Directorate of Youth Affairs, the District Youth Office Peshawar, and the Prison's Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The honourees included Umama Khalid, Hira Fayaz, Manayal Ahmed, Reham Alamgir, Hania Fahimi, Zahra Abbas, Tehreem Awan, Sidra Tul Muntaha, Jalal ur Rehman, Bilal Naqeeb, Haram Nadeem, Huraira Ahmad, Mian Kashif Ahmad, and Peshawar Junkies.
Hassan Nisar, CEO of Metrix Pakistan, praised the awardees, stating, “These content creators have masterfully showcased the vibrant culture and traditions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while also highlighting its modern advancements and the resilience of its people. Through their innovative storytelling and digital expertise, they are reshaping the narrative of our province and leaving a lasting impact on audiences worldwide.”
The Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit is designed to empower young individuals by offering them a platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and professional growth.
The KP Top Digital Awards not only celebrated the achievements of these digital pioneers but also underscored the growing influence of digital media in shaping societal narratives.
By honoring these creators, the event emphasized the importance of supporting individuals who leverage digital platforms to inspire, educate, and foster positive change in society.
Recent Stories
Chad eyes enhanced air transport cooperation with UAE
'TAQA' reports net income of AED7.1 billion in 2024
‘Future of the Economy’ forum discusses transformative trends shaping global ..
TAG Dynamics named Premium Partner for IDEX, NAVDEX 2025
World Governments Summit closing day to focus on future governments
Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2025
Al-Azhar calls for support of Egyptian, Arab position on Gaza reconstruction
Japan, East Asian countries discuss Gaza reconstruction
Artemis Agreement signatories commit to continued openness and transparency in s ..
MBRSG, UNDP sign MoU to advance digital transformation, AI governance
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Distinguished content creators honoured with `Top Digital Awards’ for Showcasing KP’s Landscape3 minutes ago
-
HEC issues revise curricula for ADP, BS, MS in Physics23 minutes ago
-
Second death anniversary of Zia Mohyeddin observed23 minutes ago
-
CM's aide reviews KP's first air ambulance33 minutes ago
-
DC Dera inaugurated 3-week long WSSC cleanliness drive33 minutes ago
-
AC inspects hostels, guest houses, issues deadline for security improvements53 minutes ago
-
Turkish President Erdogan given a guard of honor at PM House1 hour ago
-
FD launches campaign to ensure quality food items during Ramazan1 hour ago
-
DC chairs reviews construction work at Ahmed Faraz park1 hour ago
-
Turkish President Erdogan arrives to warm welcome on two-day visit12 hours ago
-
Agents of change failed to match CM Maryam's achievements: Azma Bokhari12 hours ago
-
Lahore experiences partly cloudy weather12 hours ago