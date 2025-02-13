Distinguished content creators honoured with `Top Digital Awards’ for Showcasing KP’s Landscape

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Fourteen exceptional content creators were celebrated at the prestigious KP Top Digital Awards ceremony held at Agriculture University Peshawar.

The awards recognized their outstanding contributions to the digital landscape of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), where they have skilfully utilized online platforms to spotlight the region’s rich culture, heritage, and contemporary challenges.

The awards were presented during the Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit (6th Edition), a three-day event organized collaboratively by the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Directorate of Youth Affairs, the District Youth Office Peshawar, and the Prison's Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The honourees included Umama Khalid, Hira Fayaz, Manayal Ahmed, Reham Alamgir, Hania Fahimi, Zahra Abbas, Tehreem Awan, Sidra Tul Muntaha, Jalal ur Rehman, Bilal Naqeeb, Haram Nadeem, Huraira Ahmad, Mian Kashif Ahmad, and Peshawar Junkies.

Hassan Nisar, CEO of Metrix Pakistan, praised the awardees, stating, “These content creators have masterfully showcased the vibrant culture and traditions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while also highlighting its modern advancements and the resilience of its people. Through their innovative storytelling and digital expertise, they are reshaping the narrative of our province and leaving a lasting impact on audiences worldwide.”

The Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit is designed to empower young individuals by offering them a platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and professional growth.

The KP Top Digital Awards not only celebrated the achievements of these digital pioneers but also underscored the growing influence of digital media in shaping societal narratives.

By honoring these creators, the event emphasized the importance of supporting individuals who leverage digital platforms to inspire, educate, and foster positive change in society.