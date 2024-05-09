MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Additional session judge of Kot Addu Asif Ali Rana on Thursday ordered to auction the distrained property of former MPA Bilal Mustafa Khar younger son of former CM Punjab Ghulam Mustafa Khar.

Asif Ali Rana issued the order in case no.

258/16, section 302 of criminal procedure code, State vs Muhammad Ramzan and others. In the case Bilal Khar has been declared proclaimed offender. Thus, the court deputed Assistant Commissioner Kot Addu, Muhammad Asghar as the court auctioneer for auctioning of 18 marla land situated at Moza Khar Arbi which is owned by Bilal Khar.

The Assistant Commissioner released advertisement in local media for the land's auction on May 18 at tehsil office, Kot Addu.