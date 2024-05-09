Distrained Property Of Former MPA Set To Auction On Court's Order
Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 03:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Additional session judge of Kot Addu Asif Ali Rana on Thursday ordered to auction the distrained property of former MPA Bilal Mustafa Khar younger son of former CM Punjab Ghulam Mustafa Khar.
Asif Ali Rana issued the order in case no.
258/16, section 302 of criminal procedure code, State vs Muhammad Ramzan and others. In the case Bilal Khar has been declared proclaimed offender. Thus, the court deputed Assistant Commissioner Kot Addu, Muhammad Asghar as the court auctioneer for auctioning of 18 marla land situated at Moza Khar Arbi which is owned by Bilal Khar.
The Assistant Commissioner released advertisement in local media for the land's auction on May 18 at tehsil office, Kot Addu.
Recent Stories
Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to Lahore
Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in areas of information, culture
USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of ground realities in Pakistan: FO
TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?
Edotco Delegation Visits PTA
Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad
Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar
Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday
CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval
More Stories From Pakistan
-
May 9 vandalism: A darkest day plunged country in chaos; calls for speedy trial of cases5 minutes ago
-
Matric exams conclude5 minutes ago
-
Civil Society hosts 'Pegham-e-Aman Rally' to promote peace, sovereignty5 minutes ago
-
DSO Haripur assures utilizing all resources for development of sports5 minutes ago
-
Cop, two dacoits injured in encounters15 minutes ago
-
.15 minutes ago
-
Killing laborers is open terrorism: CM15 minutes ago
-
Tarar appeals judiciary for taking May 9 cases to logical conclusion15 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with three motorcycles25 minutes ago
-
KKKUK Zoology Department arranges "Research Models and Posters Exhibition"25 minutes ago
-
Murtaza Abbasi condemns May 9 attacks as darkest day in Pakistan's history25 minutes ago
-
Toppling democracy, installing dictatorship, causing social unrest, among core objectives of May 9 a ..25 minutes ago