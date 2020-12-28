Distrct administration continue monitoring of SOPs implementation

DIR LOWER , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The district administration continued to implement the SOPs for prevention of coronavirus and checked official price list at various markets .

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan, the Assistant Commissioner Lal Qilla Abdul Wali carried out inspection of different shops in subdivision Lal Qilla and checked price lists, profiteering and hoarding, polythene bags and COVID SOPs.

The district administration sealed various shops and violators were booked under the law, huge quantity of polythene bags were confiscated.

The district administration asked people to observe SOPs for their own safety and support government efforts to stop spread of infection quickly