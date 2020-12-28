UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distrct Administration Continue Monitoring Of SOPs Implementation

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Distrct administration continue monitoring of SOPs implementation

DIR LOWER , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The district administration continued to implement the SOPs for prevention of coronavirus and checked official price list at various markets .

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan, the Assistant Commissioner Lal Qilla Abdul Wali carried out inspection of different shops in subdivision Lal Qilla and checked price lists, profiteering and hoarding, polythene bags and COVID SOPs.

The district administration sealed various shops and violators were booked under the law, huge quantity of polythene bags were confiscated.

The district administration asked people to observe SOPs for their own safety and support government efforts to stop spread of infection quickly

Related Topics

Price Dir Lal Qilla Market Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shaniera Akram celebrates Aiyla Akram’s birthday

41 minutes ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi chairs fourth meeting of UAE Cou ..

45 minutes ago

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology devel ..

46 minutes ago

Football is beacon of hope and harbinger of peace, ..

46 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs UAE&#039;s fir ..

46 minutes ago

Ministry of Human Resources highlights preparednes ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.