Distrct administration inaction against hoarders, profiteers

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :On the Directives Deputy Commissioner Upper Chitral Shah Saud, Assistant Commissioner Mastuj Muhammad Riaz Khan on Tuesday randomly checked shops, transport addas, public places and petrol pumps across the district.

The checking is part for taking action against the hoarders, profiteers and black marketers and also observance of Covid orotocols .

The shopkeepers were strictly directed to avoid black marketing and hoarding of essential commodities and the transporters, as well as general public were also directed to use mask, sanitizer and gloves.

Checked about 07 various passenger's vehicles and warned the Drivers, petrol pumps owners and adda owners to follow the SOPs issued from the district administration, otherwise strict action will be taken against violators.