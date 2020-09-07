Distrct administration inspected civil hospital Thana

MALAKAND , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The distrct administration on the direction of Deputy Commissioner and Commandant Malakand Levies, Rehan Khattak has inspected civil hospital Thana rural heath center Dhand here on Monday.

Additional Assistant Commissioner, Batkhela, Moazzam Khan inspected the Civil Hospital Thana and rural health center, Dhand.

He directed the management of the hospital to provide best medical treatment to patients and treat them gently and in best manner, says a handout.

He said provision of best heath facilities is top priority of government, hence, no compromise would be made on the better treatment of the patients.