UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distrct Administration Inspected Civil Hospital Thana

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

Distrct administration inspected civil hospital Thana

MALAKAND , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The distrct administration on the direction of Deputy Commissioner and Commandant Malakand Levies, Rehan Khattak has inspected civil hospital Thana rural heath center Dhand here on Monday.

Additional Assistant Commissioner, Batkhela, Moazzam Khan inspected the Civil Hospital Thana and rural health center, Dhand.

He directed the management of the hospital to provide best medical treatment to patients and treat them gently and in best manner, says a handout.

He said provision of best heath facilities is top priority of government, hence, no compromise would be made on the better treatment of the patients.

Related Topics

Malakand Government Best Top

Recent Stories

Britain&#039;s David and Hungary’s Krisztina top ..

20 minutes ago

Georgian Opposition to Nominate Saakashvili for Pr ..

4 minutes ago

UK Police Make Arrest After Boy Shot on Way to Sch ..

4 minutes ago

First-ever hybrid summit connects Sharjah, Paris, ..

35 minutes ago

EU's Borrel Comments on Reported Disappearance of ..

5 minutes ago

Six illegal housing colonies sealed

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.