Open Menu

Distributed Over 45 Mln Cubic Meters Water During Hajj: NWC

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Distributed over 45 mln cubic meters water during Hajj: NWC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) National Water Company (NWC) announced on Wednesday the triumphant execution of its operational and technical plan for water management during the Hajj season 1445 AH.

According to SPA NWC successfully distributed over 45 million cubic meters of water to pilgrims across the holy sites.

To guarantee the high quality of water provided to pilgrims, the NWC conducted more than 75,000 laboratory tests during the Hajj season.

NWC reported no disruptions to its water management services in Makkah city and the holy sites.

Over 2,000 highly qualified national staff ensured smooth water distribution.

Related Topics

Hajj Water Company Makkah Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

2 days ago
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

3 days ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

3 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

3 days ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

4 days ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

4 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan