Distributes Over 45 Mln Cubic Meters Water During Hajj: NWC
Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) National Water Company (NWC) announced on Wednesday the triumphant execution of its operational and technical plan for water management during the Hajj season 1445 AH.
According to SPA NWC successfully distributed over 45 million cubic meters of water to pilgrims across the holy sites.
To guarantee the high quality of water provided to pilgrims, the NWC conducted more than 75,000 laboratory tests during the Hajj season.
NWC reported no disruptions to its water management services in Makkah city and the holy sites.
Over 2,000 highly qualified national staff ensured smooth water distribution.
