Distribution And Delivery Of Election Material Continues In Hazara Division
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Like other parts of the country, the distribution and delivery of polling material for the General Election 2024 all across the Hazara division continued.
The Deputy Commissioner of Abbottabad, also serving as the District Returning Officer, has issued directives, initiating preparations for the election. Polling materials and staff are being dispatched to their designated areas in anticipation of the event.
In district Abbottabad voting for National Assembly Constituencies NA-16 and NA-17, along with PK-42, PK-43, PK-44, and PK-45 will be held.
According to the district election commissioner 9,52621 registered male and female voters would exercise their right to vote in Abbottabad. The election commission has set up a total of 788 polling stations across the district. These stations will be managed by 788 Presiding Officers, assisted by 1275 Polling Officers, 2550 Assistant Presiding Officers, and 1275 Supporting Staff members.
In order to monitor the distribution of polling material in district Mansehra, District Police Officer (DPO) Zahoor Babar Afridi and Deputy Commissioner Bilal Shahid Rao visited the Government Postgraduate College Mansehra to oversee the safe delivery of equipment and assess security arrangements.
Meanwhile, in Kohistan district, preparations for the General Election 2024, including the deployment of personnel and distribution of polling equipment, are underway.
DPO Muhammad Khalid Khan and Deputy Commissioner Irfanullah Mahsud conducted a similar visit to Government Sentinel Model High school Dasu, where they reviewed the delivery of equipment and issued instructions regarding election duties.
