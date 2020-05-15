UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distribution Ceremony Of Sewing Machines On May 20

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 07:19 PM

Distribution ceremony of sewing machines on May 20

The distribution ceremony of sewing machines among the needy families particularly widows, under Ramazan Rozgar Scheme in collaboration with Quaid e Azam College (Dhaka) Alumni, Syed Foundation and Karachi Sports Forum, will be held on May 20

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The distribution ceremony of sewing machines among the needy families particularly widows, under Ramazan Rozgar Scheme in collaboration with Quaid e Azam College (Dhaka) Alumni, Syed Foundation and Karachi sports Forum, will be held on May 20.

The Ramazan Rozgar Scheme was launched by Ansarul Haq of Quaid e Azam College (Dhaka) Alumni 20 years ago, informed Asif Azeem of KSF.

The scheme aimed at to help the women who intend to support their families by sewing cloths at their homes. The women belonging to areas including Orangi, Korangi, Malir, Lyari and other suburbs of the city have been benefited from the scheme.

This year the scheme has been collaborated by the social and welfare organization the Syed Foundation and the KSF, which is distributing ration ration among the needy and unemployed facing financial hardships due to the lockdown imposed to contain outbreak of COVID-19.

Related Topics

Karachi Sports Quaid E Azam Dhaka Korangi Lyari Malir Orangi May Women From

Recent Stories

Finance Ministry says Moody's report not downgrade ..

47 minutes ago

Heavy fine on shopkeepers unfair: Hafiz Naeem

2 minutes ago

Excise dept collects Rs.64418.821m until April

2 minutes ago

Mango harvesting, packaging SOPs

2 minutes ago

DMC Korangi starts restoration of green belts

2 minutes ago

International Islamic University Islamabad foundin ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.