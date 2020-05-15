Distribution ceremony of sewing machines on May 20

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The distribution ceremony of sewing machines among the needy families particularly widows, under Ramazan Rozgar Scheme in collaboration with Quaid e Azam College (Dhaka) Alumni, Syed Foundation and Karachi sports Forum, will be held on May 20.

The Ramazan Rozgar Scheme was launched by Ansarul Haq of Quaid e Azam College (Dhaka) Alumni 20 years ago, informed Asif Azeem of KSF.

The scheme aimed at to help the women who intend to support their families by sewing cloths at their homes. The women belonging to areas including Orangi, Korangi, Malir, Lyari and other suburbs of the city have been benefited from the scheme.

This year the scheme has been collaborated by the social and welfare organization the Syed Foundation and the KSF, which is distributing ration ration among the needy and unemployed facing financial hardships due to the lockdown imposed to contain outbreak of COVID-19.