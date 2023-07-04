Open Menu

Distribution Of 184000 Fruit Fly Traps Starts In Upper Swat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Iftikhar Ahmed, Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension, Upper Swat on Tuesday informed that the distribution of fruit fly traps was underway in Upper Swat.

He said that fruit flies spoil fruits by laying eggs in different fruits and to prevent this, landowners use pesticides every day, which causes economic harm to them and poisons the environment.

In this regard, the Department of Agriculture in collaboration with the World Bank has started distributing free fruit fly traps to the landowners. He said that the free distribution of 184,000 traps has started in Swat, which will significantly reduce the loss caused by fruit flies in 36,800 acres of fruits and vegetables in Swat.

The move will benefit landowners in Swat by Rs3 billion, which the landowners earn annually due to fruit fly fruit and vegetables. Iftikhar Ahmed exhorted the landlords that it is their responsibility to plant these traps in their gardens properly. If anyone destroys or sells these traps in any way, then they would be considered national criminals and legal action will be taken against them.

The landowners of Swat thanked Agriculture Minister Abdul Halim Kasuria, Secretary Agriculture Muhammad Javed Marwat, Director General Agriculture Jan Muhammad Khan, and Director Upper Swat Iftikhar Ahmed for taking concrete and timely steps to resolve this long-standing problem.

