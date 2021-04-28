UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distribution Of 30 Poultry Units To Each Tehsil Of Vehari District Starts

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 03:40 PM

Distribution of 30 poultry units to each Tehsil of Vehari district starts

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Distribution of 30 units to each Tehsil of Vehari started here on Wednesday under PM Backyard Poultry Initiative giving an opportunity to people residing in villages especially women to financially support their families.

Additional Director Livestock Dr Rai Zakir Ali told APP that at least 90 poultry units would be distributed in district Vehari, adding that each unit would cost Rs. 1050 in initial phase.

He said the project was designed to help people start their business at their homes. He said this initiative would strengthen them economically.

The project was aimed to provide an opportunity to get rid of the clutches of poverty and earn living respectably.

Related Topics

Business Vehari Women (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

China appoints officials for new agency on disease ..

1 minute ago

Under-pressure US police officers tempted to leave ..

1 minute ago

Four injure in a clash between two groups

1 minute ago

Out of total ventilators only 5 available at Nisht ..

2 minutes ago

School in US Bans Teachers Inoculated Against COVI ..

7 minutes ago

Farrukh Habib to take oath as state minister for i ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.