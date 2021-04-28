Distribution of 30 poultry units to each Tehsil of Vehari district starts

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Distribution of 30 units to each Tehsil of Vehari started here on Wednesday under PM Backyard Poultry Initiative giving an opportunity to people residing in villages especially women to financially support their families.

Additional Director Livestock Dr Rai Zakir Ali told APP that at least 90 poultry units would be distributed in district Vehari, adding that each unit would cost Rs. 1050 in initial phase.

He said the project was designed to help people start their business at their homes. He said this initiative would strengthen them economically.

The project was aimed to provide an opportunity to get rid of the clutches of poverty and earn living respectably.